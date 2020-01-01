ECS EH20GM is a rugged, fanless convertible laptop with Intel Gemini Lake

The folks at Taiwanese PC hardware maker ECS are probably better known for their motherboards and mini PCs than their laptops and tablets… but the company does make those too, and ECS plans to introduce a new rugged, fanless 2-in-1 laptop at CES next week.

The ECS EH20GM features an 11.6 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, active pen support, a camera that rotates to face forward whether you’re using the computer in laptop or tablet mode, and a splash-proof, drop-resistant body.

ECS also offers optional support for 4G LTE and a TPM 2.0 module.

The design and feature set suggests that this little laptop is designed more for use in classrooms or industrial settings — there’s a handle built into the case for easy carrying, and a door that covers the ports when they’re not in use. And there’s also a slot in the case above the keyboard where you can store the digital pen when it’s not in use — it’s handy, but not particularly attractive.

ECS says the computer can handle a fall from 76 centimeters (about 2.5 feet), and it’s rated IP52 for water and dust resistance (it’s more splash-proof than waterproof, so you you can wipe off a spilled glass of water, but don’t drop it in the toilet).

The computer weighs about 3.3 pounds and measures 0.9 inches — it’s not the most compact 11.6 inch convertible around, but that’s the price you pay for ruggedization.

Another few things to keep in mind about the EH20GM are that it has a 1366 x 768 pixel TN LCD display rather than a higher-resolution display with wider viewing angles. And processor options top out at an Intel Pentium N5000 Gemini Lake chip (it’s alos available with Celeron N4000 or Celeron N4100 processor options.

Other features include 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 onbaord memory, up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and up to 25^GB of solid state storage.

The computer is available with 4000 mAh or 5000 mAh battery options and Intel AC9461 or AC9560 wireless cards. The optional LTE modem is a Fibocom L830-EB module.

Ports include a USB 3.0 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 port, Ethernert and HDMI ports, a microSD card reader, and an audio jack.

ECS hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, although re-branded versions of the EH20GM have alreadystarted showing up online.