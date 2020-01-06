Dynabook’s new Tecra A laptops coming soon for $400 and up

While the 1.9 pound Portégé X30L is the most impressive laptop Dynabook is unveiling at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, it’s also the most expensive, with a $1600 starting price.

But the PC maker formerly known as Toshiba Client Solutions is also bringing some more affordable notebooks to CES.

The new Dynabook Tecra A series laptops with are priced at $400 and up and come in three different sizes.

Dynabook Tecra A30-G

The smallest of the bunch is a 2.65 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch display. Dynabook says its the company’s thinnest, lightest A-series notebook to date. But it’s also relatively durable, having been designed to meet MIL-STD-810G standards for drop, temperature, dust, and humidity resistances.

The notebook has an IR camera and a fingerprint sensor for biometric security, and a USB Type-C port.

Dynabook will offer this model with a choice of 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processors and up to 8GB of RAM, but there’s a second SODIMM slot so you can add another 8GB if you need more. It also comes with up to 1TB of M.2 solid state storage, a choice of HD or full HD displays (with optional touch) and a 42 Wh battery.

Prices start at $450.

Dynabook Tecra A40-G

This 14 inch model is the most affordable of the new Tecra A-series laptops, with a starting price of $400. It’s still a relatively compact notebook measuring about 0.8 inches thick and weighing 3.24 pounds.

Dynabook says it’s available with up to a full HD display with optional touch support and has a backlit, spill-resistant keyboard, HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 1, Gigabit Ethernet, and microSD card readers.

Other specs for this model are pretty much the same as for the 13.3 inch version.

Dynabook Tecra A50-G

The largest model is a 15.6 inch notebook with an optical drive and full-sized HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet ports as well as three USB 3.0 ports and a USB-C port.

It has a fingerprint reader and an optional IR camera, and a spill-resistant backlit keyboard.

Interestingly, while the smaller notebooks feature 10th-gen Intel Core processors, this model has an 8th-gen chip… possibly because Dynabook wanted to make this more of a business-class laptop by offering a processor with Intel vPro features. It also ships with Windows 10 Pro.

The laptop has a relatively small 45Wh battery. But it’s removable. Other features include support for up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage (HDD or SSD.

Prices start at $930 for the Tecra A50-F.

