Daily Deals (1-29-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Walmart is selling a 10 inch Windows tablet with a detachable keyboard, a dual-core Intel processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage for $70. It doubt it’s a very good Windows tablet. But here’s the thing — it comes with a 1-year subscription to Office 365 Personal.

Normally that subscription alone would set you back $70. So if you need an Office subscription anyway, you can basically score a free tablet when you get one. At the very least it’s probably a passable device for watching videos on an airplane or something.

If you’re looking for a slightly better but still cheap computer, Walmart, Best Buy, and Lenovo have you covered.

