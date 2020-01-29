Daily Deals (1-29-2020)

Walmart is selling a 10 inch Windows tablet with a detachable keyboard, a dual-core Intel processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage for $70. It doubt it’s a very good Windows tablet. But here’s the thing — it comes with a 1-year subscription to Office 365 Personal.
Normally that subscription alone would set you back $70. So if you need an Office subscription anyway, you can basically score a free tablet when you get one. At the very least it’s probably a passable device for watching videos on an airplane or something.
If you’re looking for a slightly better but still cheap computer, Walmart, Best Buy, and Lenovo have you covered.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows laptops & tablets
- Evoo 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/4GB/32GB + Office 365 for $70 – Walmart
- Ematic 13″ FHD laptop w/AMD A4-9120/4GB/64GB for $109 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad 14″ laptop w/AMD A6-9220e/4GB/64GB + Office 365 for $180 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad 130s 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB + Office 365 for $189 – Walmart
- HP Pavilion 14″ laptop w/Core i3-1005G1/4GB/128GB for $269 – Walmart
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $450 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13″ laptop w/25W Core i7-1065G7 processor/Iris Plus graphics/16GB/256GB for $1000 – Razer
Chromebooks
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Lenovo S330 14″ Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $169 – Walmart
Wireless audio
- OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon
- NuForce BE Sport 3 wireless in-ear sport earbuds for $15 (or 4-pack for $50) – B&H
- Apple AirPods + 4-month Apple Music subscription for $129 – Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $221 – Google Shopping (coupon: EFIKVQ)
Smart speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Woot
- Google Home Mini 2-pack for $45 – Walmart
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast for $48 – endeardistributors (via eBay)
Other
- Save 20-percent when you buy any two Kindle devices (Kindle, Paperwhite and/or Oasis) – Amazon
- WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $160 – Best Buy
- Name your price for a bundle of Star Trek digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Work Up adjustable standing desk (manual) for $100 – Woot
- Work Up adjustable standing desk (automatic) for $250 – Woot
