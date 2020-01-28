Daily Deals (1-28-2020)

Amazon is running a 30-percent off sale on select laptops, desktops and monitors. Lenovo is selling a 14 inch laptop with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and AMD Radeon 540X graphics for $560. And Best Buy is offering a 2-pack of Google Nest Hub smart displays for $100.
Here are some of today’s best tech deals.
Computers
- Select PCs and monitors for up to 30-percent off – Amazon
- Acer Spin 5 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $549 – Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $526 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/Radeon 540X/8GB/256GB for $470 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/Radeon 540X/8GB/256GB for $560 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $506 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKBOOK)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Lenovo (coupon: ThINKBOOK)
Smart displays
- Google Nest Hub smart display 2-pack for $100 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $50 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100 – Amazon
PC accessories
- Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality VR headset for $230 – Samsung
- Lenovo wireless mouse for $10 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Wireless audio
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Best Buy
- TaoTronics wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $34 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $240 – NationWideDistributors (via eBay)
Charging
- Select Anker charging accessories for up to 35-percent off – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000 mAH power bank for $31 – Amazon
- Anker 30W USB-C power adapter for $19 – Amazon
- Anker 60W dual-port USB-C power adapter for $35 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- ZeroLemon 75W USB-A/USB-C power adapter for $30 – Newegg
