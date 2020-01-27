Daily Deals (1-27-2020)

With a list price of $130, Amazon’s true wireless earbuds with Bose noise cancellation technology are already a relative affordable option for folks looking for headphones with noise reduction/cancellation technology. But Amazon is selling its Echo Buds for just $90 at the moment, which makes them seem like an even better deal.
Alternately, you could pick up a pair of Apple Airpods for $30 off today, or save up to 50-percent on select JBL wireless headphones and earbuds.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless headphones & earbuds
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds w/noise reduction & Alexa for $90 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods for $129 – Amazon
- JBL wireless earbuds & headphones for up to 50-percent off – JBL
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless sport earbuds for $50 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $180 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 1080p media streamer for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K HDR media streamer for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K HDR media streamer w/Alexa for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR + streamer for $130 and up – B&H
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR + streamer for $145 and up – Amazon
- NVIDIA Shield TV 4K HDR media streamer for $130 – Amazon
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro 14″ 4K convertible w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/512GB for $799 – B&H
- Samsung Notebook 7 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $740 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 730 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB for $580 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11 convertible w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 100e 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/32GB for $250 – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2″ w/128GB for $330 – Amazon
Other
