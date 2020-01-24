Daily Deals (1-24-2020)

The Google Pixel 4 may have gotten mixed reviews, but the Pixel 3a has been widely praised for offering a good blend of price and performance — it costs about half as much as a Pixel 4, but has a camera that’s nearly as good and a processor that’s fast enough for most tasks.
And right now several stores are knocking $50 off the starting price of the Pixel 3a and throwing in a $100 gift card when you buy one, which sorta/kinda brings the price down to $249. Kinda.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 3a + $100 gift card for $349 – B&H (or Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 3a XL + $100 gift card for $430 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel 4 + $200 gift card for $699 – B&H
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 100e 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3/4GB/128GB for $209 – Walmart
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $349 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad 730s 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: IDEA730S)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 730s 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/256GB for $710 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEMORE)
Other
