Daily Deals (1-23-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Mesh WiFi router systems are designed to do a better job of covering large homes with WiFi. Instead of a single router, you can buy a two or three pack and place them in different rooms to extend your network further.

But paying for two or three routers is usually a lot more expensive than buying one good one… unless you decide to pick up a previous-gen model when it goes on sale.

A new Google Nest WiFi router 3-pack fill set you back $349. But GameStop is selling a 3-pack of previous-gen Google WiFi routers for just $123.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

