Daily Deals (1-22-2020)

Amazon may be selling Fire tablets for as little as $35 this week, but Target is doing the company one better — or rather, $5 better. The retailer is offering the entry-level Fire 7 tablet for just $30.
Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to offer $200 off some Surface Pro 7 configurations, which you can pick up a Surface Pro tablet with an Intel Core i5 Ice Lake processor and 8GB of RAM for less than the cost of a Core i3/4GB model.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/128GB for $699 – Microsoft Store (or Amazon)
- Amazon Fire 7″ tablet for $30 – Target (price in cart)
- Amazon Fire tablets for $35 and up – Amazon
Laptops
- Acer Spin 14″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/1TB HDD for $429 – B&H
- HP Spectre x360 13t convertible w/Intel Whiskey Lake for $720 and up – HP
Wireless audio
- Taotronics Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds for $10 – Amazon (coupon: SFESJZYA)
- UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Daily Steals
- Tribit XSound Go portable Bluetooth speaker for $17 – Amazon (coupon: IR8ASDSI + on-page coupon)
- Google Home Mini + GE smart bulb for $25 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay)
Charging
- RAVPower 61W USB-C PD 3.0 wall charger for $19 – RAVPower (coupon: QUICK40)
- Aduro 12,000 mAh power bank for $19 – Woot
- Aduro 20,000 mAh power bank for $25 – Woot
Storage
Leave a Reply