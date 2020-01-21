Daily Deals (1-21-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Amazon is selling its Fire tablets for the lowest prices since Black Friday — right now you can pick up a 7 inch Fire tablet for $35, a Fire HD 8 for $50, or a Fire HD 10 for $100.

While Amazon’s tablets run a custom version of Android called Fire OS, the tablets are relatively hackable — you can install the Google Play Store and make other changes to get a little more bang for your buck out of these cheap tablets.

Or if Windows is more your speed, Microsoft is offering discounts on a number of Surface tablets at the moment — you can save up to $200 on select models.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

