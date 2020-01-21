Daily Deals (1-21-2020)

Amazon is selling its Fire tablets for the lowest prices since Black Friday — right now you can pick up a 7 inch Fire tablet for $35, a Fire HD 8 for $50, or a Fire HD 10 for $100.
While Amazon’s tablets run a custom version of Android called Fire OS, the tablets are relatively hackable — you can install the Google Play Store and make other changes to get a little more bang for your buck out of these cheap tablets.
Or if Windows is more your speed, Microsoft is offering discounts on a number of Surface tablets at the moment — you can save up to $200 on select models.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $35 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $80 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $150 and up – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Go (8GB/128GB) + Type over bundle for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $749 and up (up to $200 off) – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro X for $899 and up (up to $200 off) – Microsoft Store
Laptops
- Select MSI laptops for $639 and up (up to 20-percent off) – Amazon
- MSI GF63 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/GTX 1650/16GB/512GB for $759 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook 100e 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA 14″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $320 – Newegg
PC games
- Half Life free to play on Steam through March – Steam
- Half-Life 2 free to play on Steam through March – Steam
- Half-Life 2: Episode One free to play on Steam through March – Steam
- Half-Life 2: Episode 2 free to play on Steam through March – Steam
Other
- Save 15-percent (up to $75 total) on select items when you spend $50 or more – eBay (coupon: PLUGGEDIN)
- Nintendo Switch Lite game console for $183 – NationWide Distributors (via eBay)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2016) for $70 – Woot
- JBL Link View smart display w/Google Assistant for $95 – Best Buy
- Google Home Hub for smart display for $70 – QualityCellz (via eBay)
- AKG N700NC wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $140 – Harman Audio (price in cart)
- Anker 30W slim USB-C wall charger for $22 – Amazon
- SOG Tool Logice credit card multi-tool for $6 – Woot
