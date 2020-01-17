Daily Deals (1-17-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

eBay is running a 15-percent off sale on select items you’ll need to add $50 or more worth of qualifying items to your cart before the savings kick in, but once you meet the threshold you can save up to $75.

The deal runs from today through January 22nd, and you can find eligible products at the eBay sale page — but I’ve rounded up a few standouts below.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eBay sale

Other computers

More goodies