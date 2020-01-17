Daily Deals (1-17-2020)

eBay is running a 15-percent off sale on select items you’ll need to add $50 or more worth of qualifying items to your cart before the savings kick in, but once you meet the threshold you can save up to $75.
The deal runs from today through January 22nd, and you can find eligible products at the eBay sale page — but I’ve rounded up a few standouts below.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBay sale
- Save 15-percent on select items when you spend $50 or more – eBay (coupon: PLUGGEDIN, max savings: $75)
- Refurb Apple iPad (7th-gen) w/32GB for $212 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: PLUGGEDIN)
- Refurb ONN 10.1″ Android tablet w/detachable keyboard $47 – VIP Oulet (via eBay w/coupon: PLUGGEDIN)
- Refurb Sony MDR-XB950B1/B extra bass wireless headphones for $45 – VIP Outlet (via eBay)
- Google Nest Hub Max 10″ smart display w/Google Assistant for $195 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: PLUGGEDIN)
Other computers
- Acer Spin 11 Chromebook convertible w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $229 – Best Buy
- Chuwi MiniBook 8″ mini-laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/128GB for $530 – Banggood
More goodies
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 wireless over-ear headphones for $30 – Amazon
- Choetech 60W USB-C wall charger for $9 – Amazon (coupon: 9MMQPI8S )
- $424 worth of PC games for $25 (all donated to Australia Fire Relief charities) – Humble Bundle
