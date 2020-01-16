Daily Deals (1-16-2020)

Liliputing

The Sega Genesis Mini may just be the latest mini retro console set to cash in on the craze sparked by the Nintendo Classic Edition a few years ago, but it’s also one of the better retro consoles available.

It’s a small scale replica of Sega’s classic game console and it comes with two wired controllers and 42 games pre-loaded. While the Sega Genesis Mini has a lit price of $80, most stores are currently selling it for $60… and GameStop is going a little further and offering it for just $52.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

