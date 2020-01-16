Daily Deals (1-16-2020)

The Sega Genesis Mini may just be the latest mini retro console set to cash in on the craze sparked by the Nintendo Classic Edition a few years ago, but it’s also one of the better retro consoles available.
It’s a small scale replica of Sega’s classic game console and it comes with two wired controllers and 42 games pre-loaded. While the Sega Genesis Mini has a lit price of $80, most stores are currently selling it for $60… and GameStop is going a little further and offering it for just $52.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Games and gaming
- Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $52 (price in cart) – GameStop
- MSI GF65 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i5-9300H/GTX 1660 Ti/8GB/51GB/120 Hz display for $724 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDGGM22S for newsletter subscribers only)
- Horace PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Audio and video
- Anker Nebula portable projectors for $260 and up – Woot
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $43 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $35 – Amazon
- JBL E25BT Bluetooth earbuds for $18 – JBL
- JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds for $50 – JBL
Other
- Intel NUC mini PC (barebones) w/Core i5-8259U + 512GB M.2 2280 SSD for $440 – Newegg
- OnePlus 7 Pro w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $499 – OnePlus
- Patriot 256GB USB flash drive for $40 – Newegg
- Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 for $14 – Adorama
- Name your price for $466 worth of digital Spawn comics – Humble Bundle
Leave a Reply