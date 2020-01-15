Daily Deals (1-15-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

HP’s latest version of the Envy 13t thin and light laptop is a 2.6 pound notebook that measures just 0.6 inches thick and which has a list price of $1000 and up for models with an Intel Core i7-10510U processor and at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

But right now HP is offering up to $250 off that price, which means you can pick one up for as little as $750. Don’t need a 10th-gen Core i7 processor? Amazon is selling last year’s model with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey lake processor for just $599.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows laptops

Chromebooks

Storage

Charging

PC games