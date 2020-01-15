Daily Deals (1-15-2020)

HP’s latest version of the Envy 13t thin and light laptop is a 2.6 pound notebook that measures just 0.6 inches thick and which has a list price of $1000 and up for models with an Intel Core i7-10510U processor and at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
But right now HP is offering up to $250 off that price, which means you can pick one up for as little as $750. Don’t need a 10th-gen Core i7 processor? Amazon is selling last year’s model with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey lake processor for just $599.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows laptops
- HP Envy 13t laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB SSD for $750 – HP
- HP Envy 13.3″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Amazon
- Asus ZenBook 14 UX431FN w/Core i7-8565U/MX150/16GB/512GB + Zenfone Max M1 for $880 – Newegg
- Lenovo IdeaPad 730s 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/256GB for $820 – Lenovo
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $299 – Walmart
- Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA 14″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $318 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Asus Chromebook C425 14″ w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/64GB for $475 – Amazon
- Asus Chromebook C425 14″ w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $369 – Walmart
- Refurb HP X2 Chromebook 2-in-1 w/Core m3-7Y30/4GB/32GB for $263 – Woot
Storage
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $80 – B&H
- Seagate Expansion 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $120 – Newegg (via eBay)
Charging
- Samsung EP-N5100 fast wireless charging stand for $20 – A4C
- AmazonBasics AAA rechargeable batteries (12-pack) for $10 – Amazon
PC games
- Select sci-fi PC games for up to 90-percent off – GOG
- 2K games winter sale – Humble Store
Leave a Reply