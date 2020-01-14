Liliputing

Daily Deals (1-14-2020)

at by 4 Comments

Amazon is running a sale on the latest Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite eReaders, offering up to $50 off on some models. Meanwhile, Amazon-owned Woot is clearing out some inventory or refurbished models, which means you can pick up an older eReader for as little as $35 (or less, but I wouldn’t recommend buying that one anymore).

Meanwhile if you’re just looking for some reading material, Tor’s latest free eBook of the month is now available.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eReaders, tablets, and eBooks

Laptops 

Storage

Other

Nate

Fyi the yoga for sale on woot is NOT the dual screen version it is the older one with touch keyboard.

1 hour ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

Right, I forgot that it’s not a second screen so much as a graphics tablet.

58 minutes ago
Neal
Guest
Neal

This is not a Chromebook according to the Woot description.
https://fave.co/2sp0U1n

10 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

That…is correct. Apparently I was half asleep when I wrote up today’s deals. Fixing it now!

2 minutes ago