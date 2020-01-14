Daily Deals (1-14-2020)

Amazon is running a sale on the latest Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite eReaders, offering up to $50 off on some models. Meanwhile, Amazon-owned Woot is clearing out some inventory or refurbished models, which means you can pick up an older eReader for as little as $35 (or less, but I wouldn’t recommend buying that one anymore).
Meanwhile if you’re just looking for some reading material, Tor’s latest free eBook of the month is now available.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eReaders, tablets, and eBooks
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $85 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (2016) for $35 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2016) for $50 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) w/32GB for $45 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Voyage (WiFi + 3G w/4GB) for $80 – Woot
- Truthwitch eBook by Susan Dennard for free – Tor
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 110e 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/16GB for $109 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook 300e 11.6″ Win10 convertible w/Celeron N3450/4GB/64GB for $180 – Woot
- Refurb HP X2 Chromebook 12.3″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Core m3-7Y30/4GB/32GB for $300 – Woot
- Lenovo Yoga Book 10.1″ laptop w/graphics tablet/touch-keyboard (Atom x5-Z8550/4GB/64GB) for $300 – Woot
Storage
- PNY storage sale – Amazon
- PNY Elite-X 128GB microSDXC card for $16 – Amazon
- PNY U3 Pro Elite 256GB microSDXC card for $33 – Amazon
- PNY Elite 256GB USB 3.1 Type-C flash drive fro $40 – Amazon
- Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $80 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDGGH43)
Other
- Tenda U12 AC1300 USB WIFI adapter for $10 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDGGH35)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $70 – Daily Steals
- Brother DCPL2550DW monochrome all-in-one laser printer for $104 – Amazon
- Logitech MX wireless mouse for $40 – Woot
Fyi the yoga for sale on woot is NOT the dual screen version it is the older one with touch keyboard.
Right, I forgot that it’s not a second screen so much as a graphics tablet.
This is not a Chromebook according to the Woot description.
https://fave.co/2sp0U1n
That…is correct. Apparently I was half asleep when I wrote up today’s deals. Fixing it now!