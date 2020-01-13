Daily Deals (1-13-2020)

Now that laptops with 10th-gen Intel Core processors are becoming common, PC makers and retailers seem to be looking to clear out their inventory of devices with 8th-gen chips… which means you can score a pretty good deal on slightly older, but still pretty current notebooks.
Case in point — Lenovo is selling the IdeaPad 730s 13 inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 Whiskey Lake processor for just $550. And Best Buy has a Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13″ convertible with a Core i5 Kaby Lake Refresh chip and 512GB SSD for $650.
Meanwhile if you’re looking to do some reading this winter, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest-ever price of $85 for the first time since Black Friday.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $179 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad 130s 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $189 – Walmart
- HP ProBook x360 11 G3 EE convertible notebook w/Celeron N4100/4GB/128GB/Win10Pro for $250 – Woot
- Lenovo IdeaPad 730s 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVE45)
- Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/32GB Optane + 512GB SSD for $750 – Best Buy
eReaders and tablets
- Amazon Kindle for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $85 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-pack for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-pack for $195 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 2-pack for $300 – Amazon
Smart speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot for $35 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot + Fire TV Stick 4K for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100 – Amazon
- UE Blast portable Bluetooth speaker w/Alexa for $70 – A4C
Other
- Logitech Crayon digital stylus for Apple iPad Pro for $50 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $30 – Amazon
- Aukey true wireless earbuds for $30 – Amazon (coupon: R4SACBOI)
