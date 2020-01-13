Daily Deals (1-13-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Now that laptops with 10th-gen Intel Core processors are becoming common, PC makers and retailers seem to be looking to clear out their inventory of devices with 8th-gen chips… which means you can score a pretty good deal on slightly older, but still pretty current notebooks.

Case in point — Lenovo is selling the IdeaPad 730s 13 inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 Whiskey Lake processor for just $550. And Best Buy has a Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13″ convertible with a Core i5 Kaby Lake Refresh chip and 512GB SSD for $650.

Meanwhile if you’re looking to do some reading this winter, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest-ever price of $85 for the first time since Black Friday.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

eReaders and tablets

Smart speakers

Other