Daily Deals (1-10-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Google’s latest Pixel smartphones usually sell for $799 and up. If you picked one up on Black Friday, you might have been able to score one for as little as $599. But today Amazon is selling them for even less — with prices starting at $572.

Still too steep? Last year’s Pixel 3a has many of the same great features include guaranteed security and OS updates and stellar cameras. And Amazon is knocking $45 off the starting price for those phones too.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones and accessories

Laptops

Games and gaming

Other