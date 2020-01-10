Daily Deals (1-10-2020)

Google’s latest Pixel smartphones usually sell for $799 and up. If you picked one up on Black Friday, you might have been able to score one for as little as $599. But today Amazon is selling them for even less — with prices starting at $572.
Still too steep? Last year’s Pixel 3a has many of the same great features include guaranteed security and OS updates and stellar cameras. And Amazon is knocking $45 off the starting price for those phones too.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones and accessories
- Google Pixel 4 for $572 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 4 XL for 4 XL for $662 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 3a for $354 and up – Amazon
- RAVPower 16750 mAh power bank for $17 – Amazon (coupon: V8ULRTE5)
Laptops
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/256GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo 100E 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $139 – Best Buy
- Lenovo C340 11.6″ Chromebook w/Celeorn N4000/4GB/32GB for $259 – Best Buy
Games and gaming
- The C64 Mini retro console for $25 – GameStop
- Headsnatchers PC game for free – Humble Store
Other
