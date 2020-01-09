Daily Deals (1-09-2020)

Lenovo introduced the ThinkBook line of laptops last year as a lower-cost alternative to the company’s business-class Thinkpad laptops. ThinkBooks don’t have TrackPoint sticks, but they do have spill-resistant keyboards, fingerprint sensors, aluminum bodies, and some other premium touches.
And they’re not too hard on the wallet either — right now Lenovo is selling a ThinkBook 14s with a Core i7 Whiskey Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $799.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $799 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK)
- Lenovo Yoga 730 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: BABYYOGA35)
- Samsung Notebook 7 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $740 – Microsoft Store
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/512GB/active pen for $950 – HP
Wireless headphones
- Refurb TaoTronics Soundelite 71 Bluetooth sport magnetic earbuds for $11 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Anker Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $36 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- EarFun true wireless earbuds for $38 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $130 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Wireless speakers
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $89 – Focus Camera
- JBL Link 300 wireless speaker w/Google assistant for $60 – A4C
- TP-Link Deco M5 AC1300 whole-home mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $100 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDGDR34)
Other
- Sundered PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon (some customers only w/coupon: 4KFIRETV)
- Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover for $50 – Amazon
Leave a Reply