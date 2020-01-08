Daily Deals (1-08-2020)

Poin2 may not be a household name, but the company makes affordable Chromebooks that earn fairly high marks in reviews.
Today you can pick one up even cheaper than usual — Newegg is selling a model with a MediaTek MT8173C processor, a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for just $150.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Poin2 14″ FHD Chromebook w/MT8173/4GB/32GB for $150 – Newegg
- Lenovo 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/MT8173c/4GB/32GB for $210 – Best Buy
Android devices
- Refurb Onn 8″ Android tablet w/2GB/16GB for $39 – Walmart
- Refurb Onn 10.1″ Android tablet w/2GB/16GB for $45 – Walmart
- Refurb Onn 10.1″ Android tablet + keyboard for $55 – Walmart
- Refurb Google Pixel smartphones for $97 and up (1st, 2nd, and 3rd-gen) – Woot
Other
- Brother HL-L2320D monochrome laser printer for $60 – Staples
- Google Chromecast (2nd-gen) for $25 – Woot (or 2 for $47)
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $75 – JBL
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $240 – Rakuten (coupon: ALT15 )
