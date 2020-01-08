Daily Deals (1-08-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Poin2 may not be a household name, but the company makes affordable Chromebooks that earn fairly high marks in reviews.

Today you can pick one up even cheaper than usual — Newegg is selling a model with a MediaTek MT8173C processor, a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for just $150.

