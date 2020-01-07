Daily Deals (1-07-2020)

A growing number of laptops come with USB-C chargers. But if you’re looking for something a little more portable than the charging brick that probably came with your laptop, a new crop of compact wall chargers with GaN tech have been hitting the streets in recent months. About the size of a smartphone charger, many of these can output the 45W to 60W of power it takes to charge a typical thin and light laptop.

For example, right now Amazon is selling a RAVPower 61W wall charger for just $24 (with coupon). It only has a single port, which means you can use it to charge your laptop or your phone, but not both at the same time (unless you plug the phone into the laptop). But there’s also a $35 Aukey dual-port USB-C charger with 45W and 18W output for charging two devices at once.

