Daily Deals (1-06-2020)

CES gets underway this week and PC makers have already unveiled some sleek new Chromebooks and Windows laptops. But for the most part they’re not available for purchase yet, and when they do hit the streets they’ll cost a pretty penny.
But you know what’s dirt cheap right now? Some of last year’s laptops.
Right now you can pick up an entry-level Chromebook for as little as $119 or a model with pretty impressive specs for $379. And if Windows is more up your alley, Lenovo’s offering discounts on dozens of Windows 10 PCs.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/16GB for $119 – Walmart
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $139 – Best Buy
- Lenovo S340 14″ Chromebook w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $200 – Lenovo
- HP 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $300 – Amazon
- HP 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Pentium Silver N5000/4GB/64GB for $330 – Amazon
- HP 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Core i3-8130U/8GB/64GB for $395 – Amazon
Windows laptops
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/12GB/512GB for $630 – Staples (coupon: 58452)
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $500 – Lenovo
- Lenovo IdeaPad S940 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Lenovo (coupon: S940SALE)
- Lenovo IdeaPad S940 14″ 4K laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $1080 – Lenovo (coupon: S940SALE)
Wireless headphones
- Sennheiser HD 4.5 noise-cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $80 – Best Buy
- JBL Free Gen 2 true wireless earbuds for $75 – Best Buy
- JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds for $120 – Amazon
Charging
- Anker 39W USB wall charger for $18 – Amazon
- ZeroLemon 135W Extreme Charge Station (107W USB-C + 15W USB-A + 10W Qi) for $60 – ZeroLemon (coupon: DN135W40)
Other
- Select Fitbit products for up to $40 off – Amazon
- Logitech MK540 wireless keyboard & mouse for $28 – Woot
- Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $55 – GameStop (price in cart)
