Daily Deals (1-03-2020)

The previous-gen HP Spectre x360 laptop with an Intel 8th-gen Core Whiskey Lake processor has been on sale for as little as $730 for a while… but now HP has launched a sale on its newer model packing an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and Iris Plus graphics.

At $1000, it’s not exactly dirt cheap — but that’s one of the best prices you’ll find for a thin and light convertible with excellent build quality, a bundled active pen, and Intel’s Core i7 Ice Lake processor.

