Daily Deals (1-03-2020)

The previous-gen HP Spectre x360 laptop with an Intel 8th-gen Core Whiskey Lake processor has been on sale for as little as $730 for a while… but now HP has launched a sale on its newer model packing an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and Iris Plus graphics.
At $1000, it’s not exactly dirt cheap — but that’s one of the best prices you’ll find for a thin and light convertible with excellent build quality, a bundled active pen, and Intel’s Core i7 Ice Lake processor.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows Laptops
- HP Spectre x360 13t convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $1000 – HP
- HP Spectre x360 13t convertible w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $900 – HP
- HP Spectre x360 13t convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $730 – HP
- Motile 14″ laptop w/AMD Ryzen 3/4GB/128GB for $249 – Walmart
- Motile 14″ laptop w/AMD Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $329 – Walmart
- Refurb Acer Spin 1 11.6″ convertible w/Pentium N4200/4GB/64GB for $170 – Staples (coupon: 76987)
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $180 – Lenovo
- Refurb HP Chromebook X2 2-in-1 12.3″ tablet w/Core m3-7Y30/4GB/32GB for $320 – Woot
Other
- Nintendo Switch game console for $286 – Proximity Store (via eBay)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017) for $100 – Woot
- JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds for $50 – JBL
- Insignia Sonic portable Bluetooth speaker for $25 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $27 – Amazon
- 5 PC games for free – Twitch (Prime members only)
These are beautiful. Of note, there’s also a 10th gen i5 option starting at $799 that gives a better customization experience. As far as I can if you match specs between that and the $999 i7 link above, you save $10, and have more choices.