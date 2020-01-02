Daily Deals (1-02-2020)

It looks like reports of the death of the Epic Games Store free games-of-the-week may have been a little premature. The PC game store is giving away three titles for free through January 9th (Darksiders, Darksiders II, and Steep), and next week you’ll be able to snag For the King for free.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Free PC games
- Darksiders Warmaster Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Steep PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Laptops & Tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook 100e 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/16GB for $110 – Newegg
- Acer Swift 5 15.6″ (2.2 lb) laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Notebook 7 13.3″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $740 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Notebook 7 15.6″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga Book C930 dual-screen convertible w/Core i5-7Y54/4GB/128GB for $650 – Lenovo (coupon: LASTCHANCE35)
- Microsoft Surface Go (8GB/128GB) + Platinum Type Cover for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $749 and up – Microsoft Store
PC accessories
- Microsoft Sculpt Mobile Mouse for $20 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 for $20 – Microsoft Store
- Sit-stand desks (and risers) for $43 and up – Woot
Wireless audio
- TaoTronics noise-cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $43 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- JBL Live 400BT wireless on-ear headphones for $45 – B&H
- JBL Duet Arc wireless earbuds w/neckband for $20 – A4C
- SoundBot SB572 portable Bluetooth speaker for $15 – meh
- Vizio SmartCast Crave Go wireless speaker for $33 – Best Buy
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Fit smartwatch/activity tracker for $80 – Microsoft Store
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger for $11 – Amazon (coupon: BASEUSOFF9)
