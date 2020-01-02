Brydge’s 2020 accessory lineup includes an iPad trackpad, Surface keyboards, and more

Brydge offers a range of accessories for Apple, Microsoft, and Google devices including tablet keyboards, laptop cases, and docking stations.

This year the company plans to bring a number of peripherals to market for the latest iPads, Surface products, and more. If you’re looking to turn an iPad Pro or Surface Pro into a pseudo-laptop, Brydge has you covered.

But some of the company’s most intriguing new products are… trackpads.

That’s because one of those trackpads is designed for iPads — making it one of the first trackpads designed for Apple’s tablets. Apple added mouse support to iPadOS last summer as an accessibility feature, and Brydge’s new gadget makes use of that to let you interact with the tablet operating system using the standalone trackpad — cleverly called the iPad OS Trackpad.

It’s expected to ship later this year, features a glass surface with support for multi-touch input, and connects to an iPad via Bluetooth 4.1. Brydge says you should get up to 4 months of battery life on a charge.

Prefer a touchpad built into a keyboard? The new Brydge Pro+ is coming in February/March and it’s a laptop-style keyboard with backlit keys and a built-in touchpad. The version designed for an 11 inch iPad Pro will set you back $200, while the 12.9 inch version runs $230.

On the Windows side of things, Brydge plans to release keyboards for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go in the second quarter of 2020, with a Surface Pro X keyboard coming in Q3.

But the company also has a new W-Type keyboard for use with any Windows keyboard, as well as the W-Touch trackpad… which would make Brydge one of the few companies to offer a wireless touchpad for Windows computers.

Companies like Logitech and Dell used to make PC touchpads, but the most popular models have been discontinued for years and tend to cost an arm and a leg if you can find a retailer that still has inventory in stock. So folks who really want to use a wireless touchpad with Windows have had to resort to buying Apple’s Magic Trackpad and forcing it to play nice with Microsoft’s operating system.

Other new Brydge products coming this year include MacBook Pro and MacBook Air docking stations.

Brydge iPad OS Trackpad

Brydge Pro+ keyboard

via Neowin and Engadget