Asus Tinker Edge T single-board computer with i.MX8M now available for $168

It’s been 8 months since Asus unveiled its a single-board computer with an NXP i.MX8M 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor and Google’s Coral Edge TPU system-on-module for AI.

Now the Asus Tinker Edge T is available for purchase — Provantage is selling it for $168, although its worth noting that the picture on that website is inaccurate. Other retailers should be selling the Tinker Edge T soon as well — Connection already has a product page, but lists the computer as out of stock.

While the Tinker Edge T looks a bit like a Raspberry Pi, the addition of Google’s AI hardware helps set it apart, as well as 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port.

It also features full-sized Gigabit Ethernet and HDMI ports, 1GB of LPDDR4 memory, 8GB of eMMC flash storage, a microSD card reader, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The little computer has a 40-pin, Raspberry Pi-compatible header and the whole thing is about the size of a Raspberry Pi, at 85mm a 56mm (3.3″ x 2.2″).

Unlike lower-cost single-board computers like those made by Raspberry Pi (or the Asus Tinker Board), the new Tinker Edge computers are aimed at hardware and software developers looking to do machine learning on a budget without relying on cloud computing.

Asus recently showed off the Tinker Edge T as well as the Rockchip RK3399-powered Tinker Edge R during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where the folks at Abt got a brief overview of the new products.

