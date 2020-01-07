Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a 3.5 pound gaming laptop with AMD Renoir CPU and NVIDIA RTX graphics

Gaming laptops have been getting thinner and lighter in recent years — but the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 might be one of the lightest models to date to feature a 45-watt processor and support for NVIDIA RTX graphics.

The laptop weighs just 3.5 pounds and measures just 0.7 inches thick. It should ship in the first or second quarter of 2020.

The size, weight, processor and graphics alone should be enough to make this laptop stand out — it’ll be one of the first laptops to support up an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and it’ll be available with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

But that’s just the beginning.

The laptop also comes with a choice of a full HD 120 Hz IPS display or a 2560 x 1440 pixel 60 Hz IPS screen, it has stereo 2.5W speakers plus two 0.W tweeters, a backlit keyboard, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

And there’s an optional “AniME Matrix” lid that features 1,215 mini LEDs with support for 256 different brightness levels that allow you to splash graphics across the lid of the notebook with options to have the LEDs dance to the beat of music or other audio, which could come in handy for DJs or other creative professionals.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and features two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port and a headset jack and the laptop comes with a 180W power adapter.