Asus introduces PN62 mini PC with Intel Comet Lake

The latest member of the Asus Mini PC line of compact desktops is a system that measures about 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″ and which supports up to an Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core Comet Lake processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and dual storage.
It’s called the Asus Mini PC PN62 and while it’s marketed toward business customers, the small, quiet, low-power computer could also make sense in a home office or home theater setup.
The computer has an M.2 slot for solid state storage and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD. There are two SODIMM slots with support for DDR4-2666 memory and a fan that Asus says generates less than 38 dBA of sound at full loud, or 21.5 dBA when the computer is idle.
The PN62 supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and features a Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI output, two USB Type-C ports, three USB Tyoe-A ports, and a headset jack.
Asus also offers optional support for one of the following;
- Thunderbolt 3
- DisplayPort
- VGA
- COM
- Additional Ethernet
The little computer also has an IR sensor for use with an optional remote control, and a microphone array that can be used for Cortana or other voice assistants or just for making voice calls or recordings.
VGA is optional? Why? Who is using VGA at this point?
Most kVMs, to begin with.