Asus introduces PN62 mini PC with Intel Comet Lake

The latest member of the Asus Mini PC line of compact desktops is a system that measures about 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″ and which supports up to an Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core Comet Lake processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and dual storage.

It’s called the Asus Mini PC PN62 and while it’s marketed toward business customers, the small, quiet, low-power computer could also make sense in a home office or home theater setup.

The computer has an M.2 slot for solid state storage and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD. There are two SODIMM slots with support for DDR4-2666 memory and a fan that Asus says generates less than 38 dBA of sound at full loud, or 21.5 dBA when the computer is idle.

The PN62 supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and features a Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI output, two USB Type-C ports, three USB Tyoe-A ports, and a headset jack.

Asus also offers optional support for one of the following;

Thunderbolt 3

DisplayPort

VGA

COM

Additional Ethernet

The little computer also has an IR sensor for use with an optional remote control, and a microphone array that can be used for Cortana or other voice assistants or just for making voice calls or recordings.