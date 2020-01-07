Asus ExpertBook B9450 1.9 pound laptop coming soon

The Asus ExpertBook B9450 is a thin and light laptop aimed at business customers. With a starting weight of just 1.91 pounds, it’s one of the lightest laptops to feature a 14 inch display. And at less than 0.6 inches thick, it shouldn’t take up much space in a briefcase.

Asus says the laptop will go on sale in the first quarter of 2020 and it will be available with up to an Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor, 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory, and up to 4TB of solid state storage.

The notebook has a 1920 x 1080 pixel non-touch display with 100-percent sRGB color gamut and 72-percent NTSC color gamut and support for up to 300-nits of brightness.

The notebook also has a trackpad with an integrated numeric pad that you can activate to light up a grid of numbers for quickly entering data. It also features an IR camera for biometric security and TPM 2.0 security.

If you’re wondering how Asus made the laptop so light, there are two answers. First, the Asus ExpertBook B9450 has a lightweight magnesium-alloy chassis. Second, the starting weight is for a model with a 33Wh battery.

Asus will also offer an optional 66Wh battery, but that will increase the weight a bit. The company does note that the laptop supports fast charging though, so you can get up to a 60-percent charge by plugging in the notebook for 39 minutes.

The laptop has two M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slots, each of which can support up to 2TB of solid state storage. Unfortunately the RAM is soldered to the motherboard, so you get what you pay for when you buy the laptop and there’s no chance to upgrade. Asus will offer 8GB and 16GB RAM options.

The ExpertBook B9450 supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack, as well as stereo 2W speakers.