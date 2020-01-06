Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is a thin & light convertible Chromebook with Intel Comet Lake

The follow-up to last year’s Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is another 14 inch convertible with a thin-and-light design. But what’s a little surprising is that the new Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is thinner, lighter, and more powerful.

Instead of a 7 watt Intel Amber Lake dual-core processor, the new model is powered by a 15 watt Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor. Instead of weighing 3.2 pounds and measuring 0.63 inches thick, the new model is a 2.4 pound laptop that’s just 0.54 inches thick. And it was designed in collaboration with Intel as part of the Project Athena initiative.

The new Asus Chromebook Flip C436 should be available in the first or second quarter of 2020.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the laptop:

14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display (100-percent sRGB color gamut)

8GB ro 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory

Up to 512GB of M.2 solid state storage

Backlit keyboard

Support for US pens (4096 levels of pressure sensitivity

Fingerprint sensor

42 Wh battery

WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.0

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports

microSD card reader

3.5mm audio jack

Asus says the laptop has a Harman Kardon-certified quad speaker setup for ominidrectional audio, an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to slim bezels, and a choice of two color finishes: silver or “iridescent Areogel White” which changes colors as you look at it from different angles.

The company hasn’t announced the pricing for its latest Chromebook yet, but base on the specs alone, I’d expect this to be a premium model with a starting price above $500.