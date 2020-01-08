Asus brings Ice Lake, Comet Lake chips to its 2020 VivoBook lineup

PC maker Asus only brought one new premium ZenBook thin and light laptop to the Consumer Electronics Show this year. But the company is adding a bunch of new models to its mid-range VivoBook lineup.

They’re all powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors, and many will be available with optional NVIDIA graphics.

Here’s an overview of the new laptops.

VivoBook S13 S333 (13″ laptop w/Ice Lake)

This is the only model of the bunch that’s powered by an Intel Ice Lake processor. The 2.65 pound laptop measures 0.59 inches thick and has a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with narrow bezels for an 88-percent screen-to-body ratio.

Asus will offer models with two different processor options:

Core i5-1035G1 with Intel UHD graphics

Core i7-1065G7 with Intel Iris Plus graphics

There’s also optional support for the “latest” (read: not-yet-announced) NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and the notebook will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of solid state storage and 32GB of Intel Optane memory.

Other features include USB Type-C and Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The laptop has a 50 Wh battery and comes with a 65 watt power adapter that can give you a 60-percent charge in 39 minutes.

VivoBook S14 S433 (14″ laptop w/Comet Lake)

While the specs and design for this model are similar, the guts are a little different. The 3.1 pound VivoBook S433 comes with a choice of an Intel Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U quad-core processor and there’s optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

It has the same port selection, the same battery, charger, and fast charger support, and measures only a little bit thicker, at 0.62 inches.

VivoBook S15 S533 (15″ laptop w/Comet Lake)

Same battery, same ports, same processor, memory, and storage options as above. Add a bigger screen and a larger case that weighs in at just under 4 pounds and which measures 0.63 inches thick.

VivoBook 14 (14″ laptop w/Comet Lake)

Available with a choice of Core i3-10110U, Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U processors and HD or full HD displays, this laptop is obviously a bit more of a budget machine.

But it’s still available with up to 16GB of RAM, optional support for NVIDIA MX-series graphics, and up to 2TB of storage.

It weighs 3.1 pound, measures 0.75 inches thick, and has a 42 Wh battery.

Specific model numbers include the VivoBook F413FA, F413FF, and F413FP

VivoBook S14 (14″ laptop w/Comet Lake)

On paper this model looks pretty similar, but the VivoBook S413FA/FF/FP series laptops area bit slimmer, at 0.7 inches.

Asus will also offer 15 inch models including a 4 pound, 0.63 inch VivoBook S15 S533 and the 4.2 pound VivoBook 15 F513 and VivoBook S513. All of these models feature Intel Comet Lake processors with support for up to a Core i7-10510U chip, optional support for NVIDIA graphics, and solid state storage.

All of the new VivoBook laptops should be available in the first half of 2020.

press release