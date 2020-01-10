ASRock unveils Jupiter A320 mini PC with AMD Ryzen support

ASRock’s Jupiter line of computers are little desktop PCs that measure about 7″ x 7″ x 1.3″ and which support 65 watt or lower-power processors. The company already offers a model with support for 8th and 9th-gen Intel processors. But this year ASRock is adding an AMD model to the lineup.

The company unveiled the ASRock Jupiter A320 at the Consumer Electronics Show this week.

The computer features a new motherboard with the AMD A320 chipset and support for AM4 APU processors up to 65 watts.

Open up the case and you’ll find a 2.5 inch drive bay for a SATA hard drive or SSD plus an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage. There’s also support for dual-channel DDR4 memory, and ports include:

2 x USB Type-C

6 x USB Type-A

HDMI

DisplayPort

VGA

Ethernet

COM

There’s also support for an M.2 wireless card and optional support for enterprise features such as TPM security.

