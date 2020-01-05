Acer’s next-gen Spin 3 and Spin 5 convertible notebooks with Intel Ice Lake chips coming in Q2, 2020

Acer is refreshing its convertible laptop lineup with two new members of the Acer Spin family.

The new Acer Spin 5 SP513-54N is a 13.5 inch notebook with a 2256 x 1504 pixel touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. But you’ll have to wait until June to buy this model, which is expected to sell for about $899 and up.

Acer’s new Spin 3 SP513-54N should be available a little sooner. It’s coming in April for $699 and up, and features a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. This model’s also a little heavier and gets a little less battery life — those are some of the reasons for the lower starting price.

Both laptops feature 10th-gen Intel “Ice Lake” processors with support for up to Intel Iris Plus graphics, and both feature Thunderbolt 3 ports, WiFi 6, and Wacom pens with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and support for fast charging.

Both laptops also support fast charging — Acer says the Spin 5 should get up to 15 hours of battery life on a charge, while the Spin 3 tops out at 12. But plugging either in for 30 minutes should give you up to 4 hours of battery life. Take those battery life estimates with a grain of salt though — like most PC makers, Acer tends to be fairly liberal with those numbers. Real-world run time will likely be much lower.

And both laptops feature 360-degree hinges, touchscreen displays, support for up to 16GB of RAM and feature stereo speakers and dual microphones. But there are some key differences.

Acer Spin 5 (SP513-54N)

This 2.65 pound laptop has a magnesium aluminum body and palm rest. The laptop measures 0.59 inches (14.9mm) thick.

It will be available with up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake processor, 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, and 1TB of PCIe NVme storage.

The Spin 5 features a 56 Wh battery and has Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port and a microSD card reader as well as support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Other features include a fingerprint reader and active pen support — Acer will offer a choice of Wacom AES 1.0 or Wacom AES 2.0 pens (the cheaper Spin 3 only supports AES 1.0 technology)

Acer Spin 3 (SP314-54N)

The more affordable Spin 3 is a bit thicker and heavier, at 0.67 inches (16.9mm) and 3.31 pounds. It has an aluminum body and a lower-resolution display. But it does have one feature the Spin 5 lacks — support for dual SSD storage.

Acer will offer this model with up to an Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

The laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and features a single Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader and an audio jack.

The new Spin 3 laptop is powered by a 48 Wh battery and supports a pen input when used with an Acer Active Pen.