Liliputing

Acer Swift 3 thin & light laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 coming in May for $599 and up

at by 1 Comment

Acer is unveiling two new members of the Swift 3 laptop lineup at CES this week. One is a “Project Athena” laptop co-engineered with Intel and featuring an Intel Ice Lake processor. The other is the AMD Ryzen-powered Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42) which will be available in North America in May for $599 and up.

It’s a 2.65 pound laptop with a metal chassis, a 14 inch full HD display, and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 4700U processor.

That’s AMD’s new top-of-the-line 4000 series laptops processors (code-named “Renoir”) that are based on the company’s 7nm Zen 2 architecture. Entry-level versions of the new Swift 3 will likely feature less powerful Ryzen 4000 series chips.

Other features include support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage, WiFi 6, a fingerprint reader, and wake on voice support.

The notebook has a chassis made from aluminum, magnesium-aluminum, and plastic (around the display), and the notebook measures 12.7″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″.  It has USB Type-C, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and the computer has a 720p webcam, stereo speakers, and an 82.73 percent screen-to-body ratio.

If you don’t want to wait until May to pick up the new Swift 3 SF314-42, you can also consider heading to China or the EMEA region — it’ll be available in those markets starting in March for about 599 euros or 4,499 RMB.

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
ImperfectLink

Looks remarkably like the Ryzen Huawei Matebook D.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
2 seconds ago