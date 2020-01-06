Acer Swift 3 thin & light laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 coming in May for $599 and up

Acer is unveiling two new members of the Swift 3 laptop lineup at CES this week. One is a “Project Athena” laptop co-engineered with Intel and featuring an Intel Ice Lake processor. The other is the AMD Ryzen-powered Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42) which will be available in North America in May for $599 and up.

It’s a 2.65 pound laptop with a metal chassis, a 14 inch full HD display, and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 4700U processor.

That’s AMD’s new top-of-the-line 4000 series laptops processors (code-named “Renoir”) that are based on the company’s 7nm Zen 2 architecture. Entry-level versions of the new Swift 3 will likely feature less powerful Ryzen 4000 series chips.

Other features include support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage, WiFi 6, a fingerprint reader, and wake on voice support.

The notebook has a chassis made from aluminum, magnesium-aluminum, and plastic (around the display), and the notebook measures 12.7″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″. It has USB Type-C, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and the computer has a 720p webcam, stereo speakers, and an 82.73 percent screen-to-body ratio.

If you don’t want to wait until May to pick up the new Swift 3 SF314-42, you can also consider heading to China or the EMEA region — it’ll be available in those markets starting in March for about 599 euros or 4,499 RMB.