Acer Chromebook C871 has an Intel Comet Lake-U processor and a 12 inch, 3:2 display

Acer is adding a few new models to its line of Chromebooks designed for the education market — and the standout model may be the Acer Chromebook C871 (Chromebook 712) which features a 12 inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processor, and a starting price of $330.

The new awkwardly-named Chrome OS laptop should be available in North America in March before hitting Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in April for around 349 Euros and up.

The Chromebook C871 measures 11.7″ x 9″ x 0.9″ and weighs about 3.1 pounds with a 3-cell battery. Acer says the notebook has reinforced hinges and a shock-absorbing bumper to help withstand the stress of classroom use: it can withstand a fall from up to four feet, 132 pounds of downward force (if a kid steps on the laptop), and spills of up to 11 ounces of liquid across the keyboard or touchpad.

Acer will offer processor options including Intel Celeron 5205U, Pentium Gold 6405U, or Core i3-10110U Comet Lake chips and the Chromebook C871 supports 4GB or 8GB of DDR4 memory and 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage.

The computer as a 1366 x 912 pixel IPS display that will be available in touch and non-touch versions. The laptop’s 18 degree hinge also lets you fold the screen flat.

Other features include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headset jack. The Chromebook has a 720p webcam and a microphone.