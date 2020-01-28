28 watt Intel Core i7-1068G7 Ice Lake processor coming soon (9 watt Y-series chips too)

It’s been almost half a year since Intel launched its 10th-gen Core “Ice Lake” line of processors, and since then we’ve seen a handful of laptops with 15-watt Ice lake-U series processors.

What we haven’t seen yet are any systems powered by the highest-performance Ice Lake chip — the 28 watt Intel Core i7-1068G7. PCs with low-power Intel Ice Lake Y processors have also been notably absent. But t Intel says they’re on the way.

The folks at at AnandTech checked in with Intel on the status of the not-yet-available Ice Lake chips and received confirmation that:

The 28-watt Intel Core i7-1068G7 will be available to PC makers in the first quarter of 2020.

PCs with 9-12 watt Intel Ice Lake Y-series processors should be available int he first half of 2020.

It’s worth noting that no PC makers actually showed off designs with either of these processors at the Consumer Electronics Show, which suggests that they may not be very close to launching.

Anyway, the Core i7-1068G7 processor is the most powerful member of the Ice Lake family, with a 2.3 GHz base frequency, support for single-core boost speeds up to 4.1 GHz or speeds up to 3.6 GHz when all 4 cores (and 8 threads) are firing.

The G7 in the name also indicates that this is a chip with Intel Iris Plus graphics featuring 64 execution units. That means these chips have the best integrated GPU technology Intel has to offer… at least until the company’s Tiger Lake processors with integrated Intel Xe graphics come along later this year.

As for the upcoming Y-series processors, they’re a bit more power hungry than Intel’s current-gen “Amber Lake Y” processors, which tend to use around 5-7 watts. But that should help them reduce the performance gap between Y and U-series processors. And top-of-the-line 10th-gen Core Y-series Ice Lake processors such as the Intel Core i5-1030G7 and Core i7-1060G7 feature the same Iris Plus/64 EU graphics as the Core i7-1068G7… although the lower power envelope likely means performance won’t be quite as good.

Y-series processors are often used for small, energy-efficient and/or fanless devices like the GPD Win line of gaming handheld computers or thin and light tablets (like some Microsoft Surface models).