2.2 pound HP Elite Dragonfly G2 business-class laptop coming in February (with optional 5G this summer)

It’s only been a few months since HP introduced the original HP Elite Dragonfly thin and light business laptop with convertible tablet-style design, pen support, and a design that incorporates recycled plastic.

Now the company is getting ready to launch a 2nd-gen model.

The new HP Elite Dragonfly G2 will be available in February. It has updated specs including 10th-gen Intel Core processor options, support for up to a 4K display, and optional support for Tile integration — making it the first laptop that you can find when it’s missing using Tile’s Bluetooth tracking technology.

HP has also increased the use of recycled materials — the company says 82-percent of the mechanical components in the Dragonfly G2 incorporate recycled materials including recycled magnesium for the chassis and recycled ocean-bound plastic in the speakers, keyboard, and other components.

The laptop features a 13.3 inch display and comes with a choice of 3 screens:

1080p IPS touchscreen (400 nits)

1080p HP Sure View touchscreen (1000 nits with adjustable viewing angles for privacy)

4K touchscreen (550 nits)

HP will offer the laptop with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of DDR3-2133 memory, ,and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, a headphone jack, an HDMI 1.4 port, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support and and a SIM card slot on models with cellular connectivity.

Speaking of cellular, at launch, HP will offer optional support for 4G LTE. But this summer the company plans to add an option to pick up a Dragonfly G2 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

The laptop also has a 720p webcam, four speakers, and a choice of 38Wh or 56.2Wh batteries.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 measures 12″ x 7.8″ x 0.6″ and has a starting weight of 2.2 pounds.

The aforementioned Tile integration is one of the more unusual features of the laptop… although it’s possible we could see Tile or other Bluetooth tracker companies ink similar deals with other companies in the future.

For now, here’s how it works — if you configure the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 with the Tile option, then a Tile tracking device will be installed to an M.2 slot in the laptop. It draws power from the laptop’s battery, so you should never need to charge the Tile tracker or replace its battery. But it also holds a charge even when the laptop is powered down, which means you can fire up the Tile app on your phone and search for a missing laptop on a map or tap a button to make the Tile tracker ring so you can follow the sound to your notebook.

There’s also a new Tile app for Windows 10 that lets you see any other Tile devices that may be linked to your account all from one place.