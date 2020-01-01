1.9 pound Dynabook Portégé X30L supports up to 6-core Intel Comet Lake processors

As promised, Dynabook is bringing new laptops to the Consumer Electronics Show, including a featherweight model that weighs just 1.9 pounds, but which packs a lot of horsepower.

The Dynabook Portégé X30L features a 13.3 inch display, a magnesium alloy chassis, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-10170 hexa-core processor, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of solid state storage.

The notebook measures about 12.2″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″, but despite its compact size, the laptop features an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports plus a microSD card reader.

It also has stereo speakers with DTS audio processing, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and an IR camera with support for Windows Hello face login.

If you’re thinking something has to give in order to cram all of that into a laptop that weighs less than 2 pounds though… you’re right. The notebook has a 42 Wh battery that’s probably not going to provide all-day battery life under most conditions.

Wireless features include WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

One thing to keep in mind is that while this computer supports up to a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, that’s the top-of-the-line option. Dynabook will also offer cheaper configurations with much less impressive specs.

The Portégé X30L will also be available with Core i3-10110U, Core i5-10210U, and Core i7-10510U processor options, and Dynabook will offer a choice of 1366 x 768 pixel or 1920 x 1080 pixel non-touch displays or a 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display.

Yes, it’s 2020 and PC makers are still offering low-res display options on premium laptops.

via NotebookCheck and ITReseller