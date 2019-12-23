XPG to launch its first gaming laptop, mini PC, and monitor at CES 2020

ADATA is a company that manufactures storage and memory products… and which also sells PC gaming hardware under the XPG brand. Now the company is getting ready to launch its first complete gaming PC, plus its first monitor.

XPG has announced it’ll show off the new XPG Xenia Notebook, GAIA Mini PC, and Photon Monitor at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

The company’s first gaming notebook will feature a 15.6 inch full HD IPS display, a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 procesosr, and XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 solid state storage.

The GAIA mini PC is a compact desktop computer designed in collaboration with Intel that appears to be a high-power NUC-style computer. It has a 500-watt power supply, and a PCI slot for cards up to 8 inches.

As noted by WinFuture, the design looks an awful lot like Intel’s upcoming “Quartz Canyon” workstation NUC systems… but with a coat of white or pink paint and the XPG logo slapped on the front.

That means we can probably expect support for desktop graphics cards, dual Thunerbolt ports, and support for up to an 8-core Intel Core processor, among other things.

XPG’s first monitor is a 27 inch IPS display with “Vivid Color Eye-Safe” technology from PixelDisplay that’s intended to reduce eye strain by limiting blue light.

Other new XPG products on track to launch at CES include a new vertical tower chassis, new SSD and memory modules, and gaming accessories including headsets, and mice.

ADATA press release