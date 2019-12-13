Xbox Series X coming in late 2020 (It’s pretty much a gaming PC in console form)

Microsoft has taken the wraps off its next-gen Xbox game console and the Xbox Series X is either a big console or a small gaming PC, depending on how you look at it.
It’s not expected to ship until the 2020 holiday season, but Microsoft revealed the basics of the upcoming console during the Game Awards last night.
Unsurprisingly, Microsoft says the Xbox Series X will be the company’s “fastest, most powerful console ever.” It’d be silly to release a next-gen model that wasn’t. But the company says the system will feature an AMD Zen 2-based processor, RDNA graphics, and support for GDDR6 memory and NVMe storage. It’s designed to be able to handle 4K/60fps performance.
In some situations, the system may be able to handle content up to 8K, and frame rates up to 120 FPS with support for variable refresh rates.
Microsoft says the Series X has four times the processing power of the Xbox One X.
Of course, that kind of performance currently requires high-power chips that generate a lot of heat, which means you need a lot of cooling power to offer smooth gameplay. So the Xbox Series X’s big, boxy design makes sense. The company does promise “quiet and efficient” performance though, so hopefully this thing won’t run up your electric bill too much or cause too much noise pollution.
The console can be used standing up or you can lay it sideways if it fits into your home theater setup better that way.
With many Xbox titles also running on Windows PCs, you could theoretically just use a gaming computer instead — but consoles do have a few advantages. They tend to be cheaper than gaming computers with bleeding edge specs. The user interface tends to be simpler. And you don’t have to worry about minimum specs — if a title is designed to run on the Xbox Series X, you should be able to run it on your Xbox Series X without needing to upgrading the CPU, GPU, or other hardware.
Another advantage is backward compatibility — Microsoft says its next-gen game console will support “thousands of games from three generations” of Xbox consoles.
Microsoft is also introducing a new Xbox Wireless Controller with an integrated Share button for saving screenshots and clips and sharing them online. The controller will be compatible with Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One and later consoles.
There’s no word on the pricing, but Microsoft has revealed one upcoming games for the console including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II:
They are already basically PCs so the comment about its “backwards compatibility” made me chuckle.
Ill believe 4k 60fps when i see it, Im expecting more “dynamic” trickery as the last time I checked playing AAA at 4k 60fps SOLID took more then a fair bit of computing grunt most high level desktops still don’t have.
Also MS/Sony/Whoever, Ill never watch a game stream, Ill never stream myself…..ever…..not even once just to try it out, PLEASE stop wasting your efforts and our consoles resources on this “feature”, also please stop shoving your stream services down my throat, do not need a dedicated homepage for it on my dashboard nor go ifgaf when some 30+ year old teenager thats never had a real job is playing a video game i can watch. thanks in advance for listening to your customers!! /S
Well, yes and no. The PS4/Pro is not a PC. It’s an ARM-based machine, which has a secondary-x86 cores in a “Custom PC” format to run video games. It’s weird but it works. Check out the schematics and software if you do not believe me. We don’t know if the PS5 will become more Xbox-like in hardware, or if it will stay mostly like a Console configuration like the PS4. Whereas, the Xbox One is mostly a Mini PC running a Lighter-OS. The Xbox One S and X are much more custom, when looking at their hardware, so they’re “less pc, more console”. Yet all three are able to emulate the original Xbox and Xbox 360 games (which is definitely a Console and Not-PC/Custom) in either software or hardware-acceleration. I’m certainly more excited about Xbox playing all previous titles, with maybe enhancements, since I know the PS5 will not be… Read more »
All game consoles are PC’s these days.
The PS4 was nothing more than a modified AMD laptop running FreeBSD.
Xbox One was similar hardware and even OG Xbox was Intel/Nvidia.
What makes a personal computer a personal computer is the software.
I’ll consider an Xbox to be a PC when it runs Office.
(not that that’s necessarily smart for Microsoft to actually do)
This is an odd form factor. Even laying on its side it looks like it might be sort of tall and narrow for any sort of entertainment center.
I guess it would work fine on a desk?
I think they planned on it standing right next to the TV.
But most people don’t have that extra space. So it will stand behind the TV, or below the TV awkwardly on its side.
I can see what the designers and executives were going for, it’s too bad most people don’t have fancy houses with fancy furniture. And because of their detached/out-of-touch perspectives; we get this absurdity. Compare that to the original Xbox 360 which is the best (one of?) designed console so far, in both aesthetics and practicality.
All I can say, is that from what we know of the Xbox SX, it might push more people over to Gaming PC’s. And a decent build in something like the SilverStone RVZ02 or Ncase M1, is going to be objectively better.
I love the look and form factor. I’d buy it as my next PC if it could run Windows Pro :-).
Looking at that design choice. My first thought was…Dystopian Nightmare….dead ahead.