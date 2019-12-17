UP Xtreme Edge is a small, fanless Whiskey Lake computer

The UP Xtreme is a single-board computer powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core U-series Whiskey Lake processor. Launched through a Kickstarter campaign earlier this year, you can now purchase the board for $299 and up and build your own computer or IoT device.

But if you’d rather buy a complete computer, you could opt for the new UP Xtreme Edge Compute kit which bundles the board with a fanless chassis that measures about 7.4″ x 5.1″ x 3.1″ as well as a power supply and thermal block.

Details are available at the AAEON website, and it looks like Up-Shop is taking pre-orders for $499 and up, with delivery expected to begin in January.

The entry-level price for either the single-board computer or the complete computer kit gets you an Intel Celeron 4305U processor and 4GB of DDR4 RAM soldered to the board, plus 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Higher-priced models are available with up to an Intel Core i7-8665UE processor and up to 16GB of memory.

Other features include dual video out ports (DisplayPort and HDMI), dual Ethernet jacks, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, M.2 2230 and M.2 2280 ports, a SATA connector, 40-pin HAT connector, and support for Windows 10, Ubuntu 18.04 or Yocto Linux 2.7.

While the computer looks a lot like an Intel NUC or other mini computers, the Edge in the name, plus the decision to build it around a developer-centric SBC, suggests it’s designed more for hardware or software developers or folks with Internet of Things applications in mind… although I suppose you could also just use it as a home theater PC or a small, fanless desktop computer if you really wanted to.

