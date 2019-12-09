This mini PC with 9th-gen Intel Coffee Lake chips sells for $399 and up

Intel’s new “Frost Canyon” NUC with up to a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-U 6-core processor running at 25 watts. But a Chinese PC maker is already selling a slightly larger (but still small) computer with support for up to a 45-watt, 8-core, 9th-gen Intel Coffee Lake-H processor.

Oloey’s new mini PC is available from AliExpress… although there are a few confusing things about the product listing.

The little computer features DisplayPort, HDMI, and Ethernet jacks, a headset jack, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and three USB 2.0 ports.

It has two SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory and an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage.

The PC has an aluminum chassis, a copper heat sink, and a fan for active cooling, and the whole system measures about 5.9″ x 5.7″ 2.6″

According to the AliExpress page, prices range from $352 for a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core processor to $888 for a model with a Core i9-9880H processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of solid state storage.

But things get confusing when you look at some of the mid-range options. Here are the prices/processor options for barebones configurations:

Core i5-8300H for $352

Core i5-9300H/9400H for $399

Core i7-8750H/8850H for $429

Core i7-9850H for $504

Core i9-9980H for $507

Want a model with a 9th-gen Core i5 chip? There’s a single button to click — it’s really not clear whether Oloey will send you a computer with a Core i5-9300H or Core i5-9400H chip. ‾\_(ツ)_/‾

Anyway, as is often the case with computers from unknown brands that show up at AliExpress, I’m not sure I’d actually suggest buying this one. I just find it interesting to see that someone crammed a Core i9-9880H processor into a PC not much bigger than a typical Intel NUC.

via AndroidPC.es