Sony’s next Xperia Compact phone could have bigger screen, smaller body

There was a time when smartphones with screens larger than four inches were considered extra large. Those days are long gone, and now it’s hard to find phones with screens as small as five inches or less.

But Sony has been making “compact” editions of many of its top phones for years, and it looks like the company has a new model on the way — it’ll reportedly have the biggest screen to date, but thanks to slim bezels and a wide aspect ratio, the upcoming 5.5 inch Sony Xperia Compact will actually be a physically smaller phone than last year’s 5 inch Xperia XZ2 Compact.

According to leaks, the new phone will have a 21:9 display and measure about 138mm x 60mm. That makes it a tiny bit taller, but thinner than the Xperia XZ2 Compact, which measured 135mm x 65mm.

Unlike some older Sony “compact” phones though, this won’t be a small phone with flagship specs. It’s expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which is a mid-range system-on-a-chip.

Hopefully that means the upcoming Xperia Compact will also have a mid-range price.

