Sony has trouble meeting demand for smartphone camera sensors (due to rise of multi-camera phones)

Sony makes the camera image sensors used in many of the world’s smartphones. But a lot of modern phones don’t just have a camera on the back and another on the front anymore — they have multiple cameras to add support for things like depth-sensing, wide-angle shots or telephoto zoom photos. And it turns out that’s putting a strain on Sony’s resources.

In an interview with Bloomberg, a Sony executive says the company is having a hard time keeping up with demand.

Sony is spending a lot of money to increase its manufacturing capacity, and plans to open a new manufacturing plant in April, 2021. But the company still might not be able to produce enough image sensors to meet demand.

There’s clearly a reason for Sony to invest heavily in this area though — it brings in a lot of money. Here are a few things I learned from the Bloomberg article:

Sony’s semiconductor division is the company’s second-most profitable (PlayStation is first).

86-percent of the semiconductor business consists of image sensors.

Sony currently claims to have over 50-percent of the image sensor market.

If Sony can’t keep up with demand, rivals like Samsung may be able to snatch away some customers — Samsung is also said to be increasing image sensor production.

