Samsung launches Galaxy A51, A71 smartphones (mid-rangers with quad cameras)

Samsung’s latest updates to its Galaxy A line of smartphones include two new models with punch-hole displays, quad cameras on the back, and at least 6GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 were unveiled today in Vietnam and Poland, but they’ll likely roll out to other markets soon.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with an “Infinity-O” design, which means there’s a hole in the top center portion of the screen for a camera (in this case, a 32MP camera).

On the back of the phone, there are four cameras:

48MP primary

12MP ultra-wide angle (123 degrees)

5MP depth-sensing

5MP macro

The phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card reader, a 4,000 mAh battery, and 15 watt fast charging support.

It goes up for pre-order in Vietnam next week and ships December 27th, with prices starting at around $350.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A71 has a similar design, but it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and the primary camera on the back of the phone features a 64MP image sensor.

It’s also a slightly larger phone, with a 6.7 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel display, and it has a bigger battery to match, at 4,500 mAh. The Galaxy A71 also supports speedier charging, thanks to 25 watt fast charging support.

I haven’t seen any pricing or availability details for the Galaxy A71 yet, but my guess would be… a little more than the A51.