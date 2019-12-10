Redmi K30 5G has a 120 Hz display and 5G support for under $300

Features that are exclusive to high-end phones have a habit of making their way to mid-range devices. But one thing I wasn’t expecting to see so soon? A 5G-ready phone with a 120 Hz display for under $300.

Nevertheless, that’s exactly what Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has just introduced.

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G is one of the first phones to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765G processor, which is a mid-range chip with an emphasis on gaming and a built-in 5G modem. The phone also has a big battery, fast charging support, and that aforementioned 120 Hz display.

It goes on sale in China next month for 1,999 yuan and up, which is about $284.

Here’s an overview of the phone’s key specs:

Display : 6.7 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support

: 6.7 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Battery : 4,5000 mAh

: 4,5000 mAh Charging : 30 W fast charging

: 30 W fast charging Rear cameras : 64MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP macro + 2MP depth

: 64MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP macro + 2MP depth Front cameras : 20MP + 2MP front cameras

: 20MP + 2MP front cameras Wireless : 5G, 4 LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR blaster

: 5G, 4 LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR blaster Headphone jack? Yes

Prices range from 1999 yuan/$284 US for a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage to 2899 yuan/$412 for an 8GB/256GB configuration.

Xiaomi is also offering a cheaper 4G-only model of the Redmi K30. It has most of the same key specs, but it lacks the 5G modem, sports a Snapdragon 730G processor, and has 27W fast charging support rather than 30W. Prices start at about 1559 yuan, or $227 for the 4G model.

It’s unlikely these phones will be available in the US anytime soon. But they could be an indication of things to come from mid-range phones from other device makers.

via Xiaomi blog, Android Police and xda-developers