Redmi K30 5G has a 120 Hz display and 5G support for under $300

Features that are exclusive to high-end phones have a habit of making their way to mid-range devices. But one thing I wasn’t expecting to see so soon? A 5G-ready phone with a 120 Hz display for under $300.
Nevertheless, that’s exactly what Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has just introduced.
The Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G is one of the first phones to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765G processor, which is a mid-range chip with an emphasis on gaming and a built-in 5G modem. The phone also has a big battery, fast charging support, and that aforementioned 120 Hz display.
It goes on sale in China next month for 1,999 yuan and up, which is about $284.
Here’s an overview of the phone’s key specs:
- Display: 6.7 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Battery: 4,5000 mAh
- Charging: 30 W fast charging
- Rear cameras: 64MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP macro + 2MP depth
- Front cameras: 20MP + 2MP front cameras
- Wireless: 5G, 4 LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR blaster
- Headphone jack? Yes
Prices range from 1999 yuan/$284 US for a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage to 2899 yuan/$412 for an 8GB/256GB configuration.
Xiaomi is also offering a cheaper 4G-only model of the Redmi K30. It has most of the same key specs, but it lacks the 5G modem, sports a Snapdragon 730G processor, and has 27W fast charging support rather than 30W. Prices start at about 1559 yuan, or $227 for the 4G model.
It’s unlikely these phones will be available in the US anytime soon. But they could be an indication of things to come from mid-range phones from other device makers.
via Xiaomi blog, Android Police and xda-developers
As someone else pointed out, the naming of the 765G is poor, because the G stands for gaming, not the G in 5G.
As to the post, this is promising, because I’ve been waiting for a 765 device.
A 6.7 inch display is way too big to fit in my pocket. My 6.4 inch Samsung phone is already at the maximum size limit for what fits in the front pocket of my Levis. I’d prefer a 6.1 inch screen.
I would even like to go smaller than 6.1, as my phone is not my main computing device. I just want one bulge in my Old Navy jeans.
For me, it’s the aspect ratio. It’s too “wide” to watch 21:9 content, and it’s too “narrow” to see 16:9 content. It’s a big waste. They should’ve opted for 2520 x 1080 resolution. And that hole-punch screen sucks, I would’ve preferred Slim Bezel like that of Meizu 16X or ASUS RoG Phone 2. Or at least move the holepunch to the left side like the Honor View 20, where its less noticeable when using Apps, playing games, or watching some movies. Not to mention the holepunch looks tiny in these renders but we know with a certainty that in real-life they are going to be much larger. And I’m not sure about the screen. 120Hz is awesome, but this is LCD. Will the quality be greatly reduced? How about efficiency/battery life? It’s all just a question or product that is largely unproven. Regardless, it seems like a phenomenal phone at… Read more »
CLEARLY you need to get with the times and consume some more contemporary pants with pockets designed around phablets.