Qulcomm introduces Snapdragon XR2 chip for 5G-enabled “extended reality”

Qualcomm’s next-gen smartphone chips are designed to bring 5G wireless technology to premium and mid-range smartphones. But 5G isn’t just about phones — the new wireless networking technology is expected to power billions of devices in the coming years… and Qualcomm wants in on those markets as well.

Case in point: the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform is a 5G-ready chip for virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.

The company says the new chip offers twice the CPU and graphics performance of last year’s XR1 chip, and een bigger boosts in support for high-res displays and artificial intelligence.

Qualcomm says the new processor has a dedicated computer vision processor and can handle devices with

Dual displays with up to 3K by 3K resolutions per eye at 90 frames per second

Input from up to 7 cameras at once

8K 360 video playback support at 60 frames per second

Support for 3D spatial sound

Qualcomm says there are four types of devices that it envisions the new processor being used in:

Standalone VR or AR headsets

XR Viewers that include a pocket-sized processing unit and a light-weight wearable display that connects via a wire

“Boundless XR” headsets that use a PC for the processing, and a wireless headset for viewing

“Boundless XR” headset that use 5G to connect to a cloud server for the heavy duty processing

That last one is designed to take advantage of the high-speed, low-latency capabilities of 5G wireless networks to give you the quality of a PC-tethered VR experience (or better) on the go.

