Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 and 765G bring 5G to mid-range phones

While most of next year’s flagship Android phone will likely sport Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 processor, the chip maker also has a more affordable option for device makers that want to offer 5G capabilities and some other premium features at a lower price point.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G both feature integrated Snapdragon X52 LTE modems with support for peak download speeds up to 3.7 Gbps and upload speeds as high as 1.6 Gbps. And both feature a number of upgrades over earlier 700-series chips that should lead to improvements in machine learning, camera features, and gaming, among other things.

But if you’re wondering why there’s two chips with similar names, it’s because the G stands for Gaming. Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 765G offers up 10-percent faster graphics than the standard Snapdragon 765, and includes “special game extensions and optimizations” for smoother gameplay and “enhanced detail and colors with true 10-bit HDR.”

In other words, Qualcomm is continuing to make the case for mid-range gaming smartphones, something the company started doing earlier this year with the introduction of the Snapdragon 730G.

The Snapdragon 765 is an octa-core processor that features:

1 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 475 CPU core (ARM Cortex-A76)

1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 CPU core (ARM Cortex-A76)

6 x 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores

Adreno 620 graphics

Hexagon 696 DSP

5th-gen Qualcomm AI Engine

Spectra 355 ISP

Snapdragon X52 5G/4G LTE modem

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 4.0

The Snapdragon 765G, meanwhile, has a 2.4 GHz top speed for its highest-performance CPU core, and a GPU that’s abotu 15-percent faster.

Qualcomm says compared to the Snapdragon 730, the new chips bring up to a 20-percent boost in graphics performance and efficiency, support for higher screen refresh rates (up to 120 Hz), and support for cameras up with up to 192 megapixel image sensors.

The chip enables support for recording 720p video at up to 480 frames per second for slow-motion video.

Other features include support for up to 12GB of 2133 MHz RAM, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support for up to 27 watt fast charging.

via xda-developers