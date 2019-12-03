Qualcomm’s 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 and 765 chips coming in 2020

Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship smartphone processor is coming in early 2020, and while the chip maker is waiting until tomorrow to provide details about the upcoming Snapdragon 865 processor’s capabilities yet, the company does note that it can be paired with a Snapdragon X55 modem to bring 5G capabilities to next year’s premium smartphones.

What might be more interesting though, is that Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 765 and 765G mid-range processors will have integrated support for 5G connectivity, no additional modem required.

In a press release, officials from Xiaomi and Oppo announced plans to bring phones featuring Snapdragon 865 chips to market, starting as soon as the first quarter of 2020.

HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia line of Android phones, says it’s working on “affordable yet premium” devices featuring the Snapdragon 765 chip, and Motorola is apparently working on devices with both of the new chips — meaning that the company plans to get back into the flagship game after releasing a number of mid-range phones over the past few years.