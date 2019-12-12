Proteus Device is a secure, Linux-based handheld (not a smartphone)

The Proteus Device from XXLSEC is a handheld computer with a 5 inch touchscreen display and a secure, Linux-based operating system called PriveOS.

At first glance, it looks a lot like a smartphone. But the Proteus Device does not have a cellular modem and it’s not designed to make phone calls.

What it does have that you won’t find on most phones, is an Ethernet port.

XXLSEC is a company that focuses on security by providing “clean software” with no proprietary binary blobs and “clean hardware” that’s based on “transparent components and design schematics.”

As such, you can find a detailed breakdown of the hardware used in the Proteus Device at github, but here’s an overview:

5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS touchscreen

i.MX6 processor

1GB of RAM

8GB of eMMC storage

3,500 mAh battery

10/100 wired etherent

Optional WiFi (SDIO interface)

micro USB port (for charging only)

The handheld computer measures 160mm x 78mm x 15mm and weighs 276 grams. It’s thicker than a typical smartphone, but did I mention that this thing has an Ethernet port?

The Proteus Device has an aluminum body and a set of status LED lights to indicate WiFi activity, Ethernet activity, charging status, and other information at a glance.

Its PriveOS operating system features a Linux 5.4 kernel and it’s said to include security-focused features including encrypted communications tools.

While the hardware is a bit on the slow side when compared to some other handheld Linux devices like the Librem 5 smartphone, the Proteus Device isn’t a phone, so it’s not like there’s really a lot of competition in the space.

There’s no price listed on the XXLSEC website, but apparently the Proteus Device is already available for purchase — you just need to contact the company for a quote. According to a reddit post, the price “depends on project and volume. But it’s not that bad, after all it’s immediately available and hosts some pretty unique supply chain cleanness (made in Finland hardware & kernel), resilience and feature values..”

via /r/linux_devices, @xxlsec, and LinuxGizmos