Proteus Device is a secure, Linux-based handheld (not a smartphone)

The Proteus Device from XXLSEC is a handheld computer with a 5 inch touchscreen display and a secure, Linux-based operating system called PriveOS.
At first glance, it looks a lot like a smartphone. But the Proteus Device does not have a cellular modem and it’s not designed to make phone calls.
What it does have that you won’t find on most phones, is an Ethernet port.
XXLSEC is a company that focuses on security by providing “clean software” with no proprietary binary blobs and “clean hardware” that’s based on “transparent components and design schematics.”
As such, you can find a detailed breakdown of the hardware used in the Proteus Device at github, but here’s an overview:
- 5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS touchscreen
- i.MX6 processor
- 1GB of RAM
- 8GB of eMMC storage
- 3,500 mAh battery
- 10/100 wired etherent
- Optional WiFi (SDIO interface)
- micro USB port (for charging only)
The handheld computer measures 160mm x 78mm x 15mm and weighs 276 grams. It’s thicker than a typical smartphone, but did I mention that this thing has an Ethernet port?
The Proteus Device has an aluminum body and a set of status LED lights to indicate WiFi activity, Ethernet activity, charging status, and other information at a glance.
Its PriveOS operating system features a Linux 5.4 kernel and it’s said to include security-focused features including encrypted communications tools.
While the hardware is a bit on the slow side when compared to some other handheld Linux devices like the Librem 5 smartphone, the Proteus Device isn’t a phone, so it’s not like there’s really a lot of competition in the space.
There’s no price listed on the XXLSEC website, but apparently the Proteus Device is already available for purchase — you just need to contact the company for a quote. According to a reddit post, the price “depends on project and volume. But it’s not that bad, after all it’s immediately available and hosts some pretty unique supply chain cleanness (made in Finland hardware & kernel), resilience and feature values..”
via /r/linux_devices, @xxlsec, and LinuxGizmos
For the right person this would be great. I am not that person.
I would rather have a small laptop… but that would not fit in my pocket.
Make it tablet sized and I’ll be the first in line to buy it.
No usb for data and no micro SD. How do transfer files in/out apart from through ethernet?
The device seems to be mostly intended for secure communications, so it’s not really expected to do much file transferring.
It’s a really niche product that would be a nice geek’s toy, but it’s hard to see a place for it if you’re a remotely normal user.
Well, ethernet I guess. It’s entirely possible to take an ethernet cable, plug one end into one PC, and plug the other end into the other PC, and transfer large amounts of data between them. Linux distros have a lot of utilities for that (rsync is a popular option) but probably fewer for making one computer appear as removable storage to another computer.
I’m not going to pretend it’ll be immediately clear how to do it though.
Clicked on this because of the photo and title. I’m not sure who the target market is for this after reading the article. I doubt enterprise customers would go for this.
I was hoping for a consumer device when I clicked on the article. For me, I’d like it to have LTE (just data, no voice). Even with their custom OS, I’d need a physical keyboard and some sort of mouse pointer for the terminal and general usage. SSH terminals and custom keyboards on Android still aren’t good enough to bother using outside of emergencies. I doubt the experience on this is any better.
Back in the day, I worked with a company called Dynamism to bring the Sharp Zaurus clamshells to the US. I received a call that Motorola wanted 50 devices for use in their warehouse (pre Lenovo buyout) and asked if I could help support them. I have no idea how they were being used and I was never contracted, but you never know what type of enterprise application a company can have for something.
Oh man, I remember Dynamism. I was too broke at the time to justify ordering anything from them, but I was so intrigued by the Japanese handhelds and mini-laptops they imported!
I got a Viliv N5 with 3G from Dynamism. Well through their Amazon Prime inventory.
Too bad there hasn’t been an equivalent modern replacement for the N5. The MicroPC is close but it doesn’t have LTE.
The Planet Computers Gemini and Cosmo are exactly what you’re looking for.