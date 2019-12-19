Liliputing

Power an Intel NUC via an Ethernet cable with this $150 lid

at

Intel’s NUC line of compact computers don’t take up a lot of space — but they still typically need some sort of a power brick that plugs into a wall outlet.

The GBT-NUC from PoE Texas is a $150 accessory that lets you power an Intel NUC system using an Ethernet cable, which means you don’t need to place the little computer near a wall outlet (or extension cable). As a bonus, the same cable connects the computer to the internet.

Many recent Intel NUC models feature removable lids, and the GBT-NUC is designed to replace the lid and sit on top of the computer.

The accessory is compatible with most Intel NUC systems featuring 7th, 8th, or 10th-gen Intel U-series processors. Basically as long as you’re using an NUC with replaceable lid and a model that can run on 60 watts of power or less, you should be good to go.

Well, almost good to go. You’ll also need a compatible router or networking switch that supports the 802.3bt standard (which Cisco also calls UPoE, or Universal Power over Ethernet).

The GBT-NUC is available from retailers including Amazon, PoE Texas, and SimplyNUC for $150.

Ilvee
Guest
Ilvee

So… What’s that dc plug for?

17 minutes ago
Elviee
Guest
Elviee

The Mod still needs to be connected to the NUC which is done externally hence the DC plug and the “Data Out” port.

49 seconds ago