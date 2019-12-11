Oppo’s smartphone prototype has under-glass camera, no ports or buttons

Some smartphones are already shipping with in-display fingerprint sensors rather than visible sensors on the front, back, or sides of the phone. Soon we may see phones with in-display cameras as well.
Chinese device maker Oppo revealed that it was developing an under-glass smartphone camera earlier this year. This week the company showed off the latest prototype of a smartphone that uses that technology.
While there’s still a small portion of the display that looks odd from certain angles and in certain lighting conditions, it’s smaller than it was in June. And Oppo went a step further with this prototype, eliminating all ports and buttons.
This wouldn’t be the first button-less, port-free smartphone. The Meizu Zero revealed earlier this year also went all-in on features like wireless charging, pressure sensitive sides (in lieu of power and volume buttons), and an in-display fingerprint sensor. But Meizu failed to make its crowdfunding goal for the phone, so that phone remained a concept.
Meanwhile, rumor has it that Apple plans to launch an iPhone with no physical ports. If that happens, it wouldn’t be surprising to see other phone makers follow suit — just as they did when Apple introduced the notch, dropped the headphone jack, or even used capacitive touch displays (before the original iPhone, most smartphones had resistive touchscreens).
But as usual, it looks like Chinese phone makers like Oppo might beat Apple to the punch… for better or worse.
While wireless charging can certainly be more convenient than plugging a cable into your phone every time you want to refuel the battery, it also tends to be slower and less efficient. You also can’t easily use your phone while it’s on a charging pad the way you can while it’s plugged in. So I’d be sad to see the USB port go.
And for now in-display cameras aren’t quite as good as their unobstructed conterparts. But if you don’t actually take selfies or make video calls all that often, then an under-glass camera might be more appealing than a thick bezel, notch, or punch hole camera that obstructs a portion of the screen.
A second glance at the under-display camera tech at the OPPO INNO 2019 Conference. Notice how the semi-transparent camera area has been slimmed down. It’s much less obvious now. #OPPO pic.twitter.com/RO6tQWrZGD
— Abdul Q. (@AndroidSaint) December 10, 2019
via CNBeta and Android Police
Removing the USB port is basically admitting that smartphones aren’t supposed to be anything except a billboard that you can make phones on. Apple had better not be removing the port. The rumors had better be from a misinterpretation of the removal of the Lightning connector and replacing it with USB-C. Whenever they do something stupid, everyone else suffers. There’s just too much functionality in the USB port for it to be replicated properly by anything else, far more than all the other stuff they took out. People know this, that’s probably why they didn’t want the Meizu Zero. If it goes, you can just forget about using a phone as a personal ARM computer, there’s no other good way to get the phone to output to a bigger display responsively. You can use VNC but it lags a little and requires a whole second computer. I use USB OTG… Read more »
I was pretty happy with where smartphones were around 2015 or 2016. That seemed to be when they were still adding features that were good for a lot of people. Ever since, it seems like they’re making the phones worse. Before the Galaxy S6, there were good phones with removeable batteries. But those went away and they tell us the market has decided. They took away the headphone jack and told us the market has decided. They added curved edges and told us the market decided. When the S7 had curved and non-curved variant, the curved one had higher specs so of course people chose that. Yet I hear many complaints about curved edges a couple of years later. They pushed notches. Now, they want to eliminate ports and buttons. I’d prefer having two USB ports. It’s just my opinion, but most of the new smartphone features of the last… Read more »