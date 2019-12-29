ODROID-GO Advance is a $55 handheld game system running Ubuntu (coming in January, 2020)

About a year and a half after launching the ODROID-GO handheld game system with support for 8-bit games, the folks at Hardkernel have introduced a new model with a faster processor, an upgraded display, and support for 16-bit and 32-bit retro games.

The ODROID-GO Advance is an Ubuntu Linux-powered handheld gaming device that will be available in late January for $55.

The new model drops Arduino compatibility, but adds enough functions that it makes sense to think of the ODROID-GO Advance as not only a retro game console, but a full-fledged Linux computer that just happens to be styled as a handheld retro gaming system.

It ships with Ubuntu 18.04 with the Linux kernel 4.4.189 and a user interface based on EmulationStation. HardKernel says the ODROID-GO Advance supports emulation of a bunch of classic game systems including the original PlayStation and PlayStation Portable, Sega CD, and Nintendo systems including the NES, SNES, GB, GBA, and GBC.

The little computer is powered by a 1.3 GHz Rockchip RK3326 quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor with Mali-G31 MP2 graphics and features 1GB of DDR3L RAM, 16MB of SPI flash storage, and a microSD card reader.

There’s a 3.5 inch, 480 x 320 pixel LCD display, a mono speaker, and a headphone jack. And the little computer’s 3.7V 3,000 mAh battery is said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life while playing games.

Other features include a USB 2.0 host port, a 10-pin port with access to GPIO, IRQ, and I2C pins and a 2.5mm DC power plug.

The whole thing measures about 6.1″ x 2.8″ x 0.8″ and weighs six ounces.

via CNX Software